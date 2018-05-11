Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will give Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger a guard of honour as the Frenchman leaves the Gunners after 22 years at the helm.

Town take on the Gunners in their final Premier League match of the season on Sunday having clinched a second campaign in the top flight with the 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Wednesday.

And the Terriers' head coach David Wagner believes this will allow the hosts to give Wenger "all the honour and attention he deserves" at the John Smith's Stadium this weekend.

Wagner said: "The players and the staff will give him a guard of honour and the club has a present for him as well."

He added: "I can't imagine this can happen again, so this can only show that he has done something extraordinary.

"Words don't describe enough the achievement he has done for this football club and football for this country.

"I am so happy we are able to host him in his last Premier League game after 22 years and we are able to host him in these circumstances where we can give him all the honour and all the attention he deserves.

"This is possible after our last result on Wednesday and we as a football club will do it.

"We have the biggest respect for what he has done and we are happy that we play the last game against him and Arsenal."

The Town boss continued: "Before I was here in England, Arsene was always someone you followed and heard what he had done, but now that I am here it is even bigger than what I heard in Europe.

"He has done something more or less not repeatable or comparable - it is outstanding and I have massive respect for what he has done as a manager so far and I am happy to play the last game of his 22-year career at Arsenal."