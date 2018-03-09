Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner says Huddersfield Town ’s survival bond is thriving because of the whole squad, not just those who will start against Swansea City .

The German boss believes the chance of Premier League salvation is not only driving him on, but every player on the books as they tackle a side level on the same 30 points and just three above the drop zone.

Asked if competition for places was a problem for him – like with Aaron Mooy returning from injury in central midfield – Wagner indicated it’s instead the very backbone of the club, and then explained why.

“There is zero difficulty for me,” said Wagner, who is without defender Terence Kongolo for two matches because of a hip injury suffered against Tottenham Hotspur .

“Four players – Billing , Hogg , Mooy and Williams – are in contention for those two positions. Two will start and two will not.

“The next game, it will be different maybe, but everybody knows if they are on the grass they have to deliver their best, and this is how it is.

“They have shown, all together, they deserve to start against Swansea and they will show in the next weeks that they deserve to start in the other games.

“But I am 100% sure that the two players who start against Swansea will not start the next eight games.

“This is football. There are injuries, suspensions and different opponents and I am sure I have not had the same starting XI nine games in a row, so it’s not a problem.”

Wagner said the attitude in his squad to selection was thoroughly professional and all about the club, not the individual.

“This is all part of togetherness,” he explained.

“Of course everybody likes to start but, more so, everybody likes to win the next game, even if they are not starting.

“If I gave my players a paper and they have to sign ‘I will not start one more game until the end of the season but we stay up’ – I promise you everybody will sign it.

“This is what our football club is all about, even if everybody likes to start and they show me in training all the time that they like to start.

“This is the character of our dressing room. This is what this club is about. Surviving and togetherness.”