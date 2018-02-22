The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner insists Huddersfield Town’s trip to West Brom is not a six-pointer – but he does admit it’s a “belter”.

The Town head coach believes togetherness in the PPG Canalside squad will help them achieve their goal of Premier League survival this season.

And as they prepare to take on the table’s bottom club in the midlands, Wagner feels Town are approaching the business period of the campaign with positive momentum.

“My expectations on West Brom are irrelevant – I have expectations on us and how we want to perform,” said the boss, who confirmed Aaron Mooy will be out until after the Tottenham game at Wembley.

“Now the interesting and exciting period starts; from now until the end of the season.

“It will decide who can reach their targets but, right now, we are focused only on the West Brom game.

“A lot of signs look positive at the minute.

“Win, lose or draw, everyone sticks together - that’s our strength.

“The togetherness at this football club is special. It is the strength - not the individuals, not the money; it’s the togetherness.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Victory would put Town 10 points clear of West Brom with 10 matches to play and potentially move them further away from the relegation zone than one point.

So is it a six-pointer?

“No, because we are only able to get three,” smiled Wagner.

“I have learned from Hughesy (coach Andy Hughes) that this one is a belter!”