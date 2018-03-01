Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boss David Wagner says Alex Pritchard deserves to start against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley – but that doesn’t mean he will!

The Huddersfield Town head coach is never frightened to make changes and was coy when asked whether he might field three centre-backs at the national stadium.

He has also previously suggested it could be difficult to slot his £10m signing from Norwich City Pritchard into the sort of compact set-up which often does well against the Premier League’s top six.

Asked whether the 24-year-old No10 would be in the starting line-up, the boss replied: “He is in contention.

“He played very, very well (at West Bromwich Albion) and deserves to start the game – not just on what he has shown in games both offensively and defensively but in training as well.

“As a manager, though, sometimes you have to make decisions which you maybe only do against this opponent and because of that match, and we will make our final decision after training on Friday.

“But he is in competition for the starting XI this week.”

While Pritchard will be hoping to make only a fifth Town appearance since his arrival from Carrow Road – he was cup-tied, of course, against Birmingham City and Manchester United – it would be a particularly special one for him.

The talented midfielder began his career at White Hart Lane and he was there until only 18 months ago, moving on to Norwich in an £8m deal only in August 2016.