Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner revealed both Joe Lolley and Martin Cranie wanted to leave Huddersfield Town in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old Lolley moved for an undisclosed fee to Nottingham Forest while the experienced Cranie, 31, has also gone to the Championship with Middlesbrough.

Asked whether Town were stronger at the end of the transfer window than at the beginning, the German head coach gave a simple “yes”, and then expanded on the answer.

“We are stronger and this was the idea, to try and strengthen the squad – even if everybody knows how difficult it is, especially for a club like us,” said the boss, who is without injured duo Danny Williams and Chris Lowe against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

“We added to our group with Alex Pritchard and Terence Kongolo, which were two positions we really needed – and Sean Scannell came back as well.

“Martin Cranie and Joe Lolley left us shortly before the window closed, of course, and I said before, it makes sense for us.

“Everybody knows we have a big challenge in front of us.

“To try to be successful in this challenge we only have to have players who 100% commit.

“They thought they'd like to move on, they had good opportunities and I totally respect their decision.

“I am very thankful to them for what they have done for me since I arrived here.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Wagner added of the rest of the season: “We now know exactly which group of players try to take this big challenge in front of us from good starting point and try to be successful, to try and make another miracle happen and stay in the Premier League.

“If Joe and Martin had a doubt about staying here and it’s right for them it makes no sense to stay here.

“This is why I immediately opened the door and said listen, if you find a club which match our idea in terms of transfer fee, I have no problems because you gave everything for this football club, you helped the football club and if you now think it’s time to move on, and you find the right club, then do it.

“I don’t like to have even only one player in this dressing room who does not want to be here. This happens not just this transfer window but every transfer window.

“Everything we have done in the past and everything we have to do in the future is too difficult and too big that you can not reach it if not everybody is convinced.

“This was always the case when we moved into the window and the aim was always, at the end of the window, everybody who is in this dressing room has 100% commitment for the challenge we have in front of us.”