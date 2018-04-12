Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's past glories cannot be compared to the club's modern day successes - but staying in the Premier League would be a massive achievement.

That's the view from boss David Wagner as the club celebrated 'Huddersfield Town Day', recognising the period in history when the side won three consecutive league titles between 1924 and 1926.

But despite the difficulty in comparisons, the German boss was quick to point out both winning the title and promotion to today's top-flight were outstanding achievements in their own right.

“It makes no sense to compare different centuries of this football club because I think every achievement should stand for itself,” David Wagner said ahead of his side's crucial Premier League clash against Watford this weekend.

“The achievement which they got a long time ago is outstanding and this is how we should judge every single achievement for every single period of time.

“That makes more sense, and let every achievement stand alone and not compare them.'

“If you win the title in your country nothing is bigger than that.

“But for us, at this time of the history, to get promoted nothing is bigger. And if we stay up this season it will be even bigger than the promotion last season.”

Yet even if Town were to secure another season of top-flight football, the head coach believes he would still be a long-way of emulating Herbert Chapman's successes – the chief architect for Town's 1920s triumphs.

“This is not reachable and unfortunately, I think that it isn't reachable for a long time for any manager at Huddersfield Town,” declared Wagner.

“To win three times in a row in the Premier League is something that will not happen anytime soon.”

Since the creation of the Premier League in 1992, only six teams have ever won the title with Wagner believing it is unrealistic anyone other than the usual suspects could achieve this.

“If you look at the financial power of the Premier League, we are in competition with clubs owned by multi-billionaires, clubs that are more or less owned by countries,” added Wagner.

“In this competition there is such a huge gap between the top clubs and us.

“I'm unsure which is more difficult for this club - gaining promotion to the Premier League or staying in the league itself.”

But what about the likes of Leicester City's victory in 2016 or another old mill town in Blackburn Rovers back in 1995?

“On one side I say clearly no we cannot win the Premier League, no chance but on the other side some crazy things happen in football,” Wagner said.

“Nobody knows what it'll be like in 35 years,maybe Dean Hoyle wins the lottery, maybe he wins it six times in a row.”