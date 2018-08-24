Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner is keeping his cards extremely close to his chest on who will be in goal for Huddersfield Town against Cardiff City.

The boss has played new signing Ben Hamer in the first two Premier League matches against Chelsea and Manchester City.

It was reward for an outstanding pre-season, while last year’s No1 Jonas Lossl returned late from the World Cup and has been playing catch-up on the training ground.

With Town having shipped nine goals in the two games, though, the boss was asked whether he is considering a change?

“It makes no sense to go in detail about individuals,” answered Wagner.

“We will change our team for sure compared with last weekend, it all depends on the opponent and the different style of game we will face.

“Of course there will be changes, but I don’t like to speak about individuals.”

Asked how well matched his goalkeepers are, when fully fit and sharp, Wagner explained the background to the current situation.

“I have said before, and I can only repeat it, Jonas Lossl came back from the off season not in the best conditional shape.

“He worked very hard with Clem (Paul Clements) our goalkeeping coach and with our fitness department to come back to the shape which he needs to be to be on his best.

“He has done this very, very hard for the last three or three and a half weeks.

“Ben Hamer played a very good pre-season, so there was not a shadow of a doubt who would start the season. This was Ben.

“Now, we have exactly what we wanted to have, in more or less every position, which is competition. And this is exactly the same in the goalkeeper position.

“That is now different compared with last year, to be totally honest.

“Now everybody has training and games and the opportunity to be consistent.”

Do you have in mind a No1?

“This is usually what you like to have, of course, but for this someone has to consistently to perform on the best level - then we will have a No1,” he responded.

“But this is the same in every position. It only means if someone performs on a consistently high level that he is able to keep his shirt.

“This is whether it’s the No1 shirt, the No10 shirt, the No2 shirt, whatever.”