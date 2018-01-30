The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For one night only the friendship between David Wagner and Jurgen Klopp will be put aside as Huddersfield Town and Liverpool go head-to-head in the Premier League .

With Town six league games without a win and the Reds looking to bounce back from two successive defeats, three points are vital for both men this evening.

And as ever when the two Germans meet, much has been made of the 'special' relationship between the pair in the pre-match build-up, with Wagner keen to play down the friendship.

“Of course it is different and special – we have a friendship and relationship which is extraordinary,” David Wagner said.

“We are always speaking; about the Premier League, opponents, players.

“Sometimes we play opponents they have played a week before or the other way round.

“But this week we do not speak – tonight, 8pm, it is all about Huddersfield Town and Liverpool Football Club.

“We are both in a situation where we need the points – Liverpool can have all the points they want in the Premier League - just not the ones tonight.

“We will try everything – fight for every yard to cause them the biggest problems they can ever have."