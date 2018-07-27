Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner is keeping his cards close to his chest over the tactics and set-up he will use next season as he attempts to keep Huddersfield Town in the Premier League for the second time.

The boss achieved the feat last season thanks to a top-class team spirit, a fluid formation and his own tactical nous, with the 46-year-old willing to adapt his team on a seemingly weekly basis to pose different questions to sides set up in different ways.

At the end of last year, Town switched to a five-at-the-back system which earned them draws with champions Manchester City and Champions League-chasing Chelsea in the final week, but the boss has reverted to his most-used 4-2-3-1 formation for the majority of the pre-season.

And his tried and tested method brought an impressive victory over Olympique Lyonnais on Wednesday, leading to questions over the formation he will select when Town kick off their 2018/19 campaign at the John Smith's Stadium against Chelsea in a fortnight.

When asked whether fans and journalists could read into the tactics and team set-up on display against Lyon, the head coach replied: "It's not about the formation, it's not about the tactical set-up - I left it absolutely with the players today [Wednesday].

"Not the formation, but if they wanted to press them high or they wanted to play in the deep block or the midfield block. I left this totally with them.

"We only agreed that whatever they do, they have to do it together."

Wagner went on to speak about the Terriers' performance against the Champions League outfit.

The boss was pleased with the goals scored by Town and praised first-team coach Andrew Hughes for his work on corners which led to Terence Kongolo's equaliser, but admitted there were some mistakes which need to be adressed.

He added: "I think we scored a wonderful high-pressure goal in the second one and we scored a goal through a set play which Hughesy has invested a lot of time with the group as well.

"So there were a lot of good things today of course, but there were a lot of things today where we have to be better, especially how we have to defend against such speed and technical quality that it makes no sense to press them.

"It makes absolutely no sense when they play with this pressure not to drop as quick as you can and this is what we have done in too many occasions."