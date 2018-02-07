Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has his sights set on AFC Bournemouth this weekend after his Terriers beat Birmingham City in the FA Cup.

Town emerged 4-1 victors at St Andrew's last night after the Championship side had taken them to extra time.

Che Adams opened the scoring for the hosts before four unanswered goals - starting with Marc Roberts' own goal - handed the tie to Wagner's men.

Steve Mounie, Rajiv Van La Parra and Tom Ince all netted in extra time to set up a mouthwatering FA Cup fifth round clash against Manchester United at the John Smith's Stadium next weekend.

But all eyes are on this weekend's Premier League clash with AFC Bournemouth, and the Town head coach is hoping his players can take the momentum generated from yesterday's victory and claim all three points against the Cherries on Sunday.

He said: "We were not clinical enough in the opening 45 minutes. We could easily have doubled the score.

"I was very pleased with the performance, the effort and attitude. It was a fully deserved win against a difficult Championship side.

"We are delighted to be in the next round and to play Manchester United at home. First and foremost we are happy to have won as it is a win we required to build up the momentum for the Premier League."

He added: "The longer the game went on, we were able to create opportunities and score goals.

"Fitness wise we are at top level and it lifts the confidence playing in the Premier League. This is why our next home game against Bournemouth is so vital and why we have to make it an extraordinary match."

Town will have to draw on all their remaining fitness to ensure a victory over rivals Bournemouth this weekend, but the boss explained that he enjoyed extra time in the second city, despite it possibly having an effect on his squad.

"I was so pleased with the way we played, I actually enjoyed having to play an extra half an hour," Wagner said.

"I've praised the togetherness and character of this dressing room so many times and they showed it tonight. It could have easily gone differently after they scored the first goal, but they reacted in the right way.

"Tuesday night against a Championship side under floodlights is never going to be easy, but we played some decent football all over the park.

"And we're very happy to be playing Manchester United at home again, in the fifth round of the FA Cup. The whole town will be happy about that."