Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner is aiming to prove the pundits wrong once again this season as the Terriers begin their preparations for a second season in the Premier League.

Town clinched survival in dramatic circumstances last year, taking a point off both champions Manchester City and Chelsea in the final week to edge to safety.

The Terriers had been made favourites for the drop at the start of the campaign, but proved their mettle in the Premier League and deserved to stay up and fight another day in the top tier.

And the boss is ready to do it all over again this year as he admitted Town were still underdogs in the top flight of English football.

When asked whether the aim was once again survival, Wagner said: "Absolutely, there is no doubt about that.

"I think we, all together, have to be very humble and have to keep our feet on the ground.

"This is the first mistake you can do if you start flying - this makes absolutely no sense.

"Everybody knows that we are still one of the smallest clubs in the Premier League and the odds are already against us again.

"This is nothing new. We are used to this situation and we have to make sure that we prove them wrong again.

"This is our role and we accept it.

"This is exactly what we wanted to do - to show everybody that we are able to play against the odds and that we again give ourselves no limits and try to do our best this season and to get the best out of the season.

"This is our aim and for this we will prepare us very hard and very good, as we have done in the past."