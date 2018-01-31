Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner admitted his side were beaten by a better team in Liverpool but promised his team will battle to the very last for Premier League survival.

Wagner felt key moments went against his side in the 3-0 defeat by Jurgen Klopp’s side at the John Smith’s Stadium, where goals from Emre Can, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah (penalty) augmented 75% possession from the visitors.

The head coach changed formation, opting for three at the back and two up front, but Town could not prevent their winless top-flight run stretching to seven matches ahead of Saturday’s trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“I see effort, I see commitment, I see attitude and togetherness - everything which you have to see,” said Wagner, who does not expect to be doing any further business before the transfer window closes.

“Confidence, of course, is not at the highest point if you have a lot of defeats, no question.

“We don’t like this situation, we don’t enjoy where we are - that we have this period where we don’t collect points.

“But we are not surprised. This is not something we didn’t expect, and this makes it possible to manage because we are not surprised.

“So we lift our heads, we meet for work and we prepare for Saturday against Manchester United at Old Trafford, the Theatre of Dreams.

“Huddersfield Town are playing Manchester United in a competitive competition game and one year ago, nobody thought this might happen.

“So we go there and we try again.

“I don’t like defeats but if you are manager of Huddersfield Town in the Premier League you will concede a few.

“We will manage it and we will keep our heads up, because there are a lot of games to play, a lot of points to collect and we will work for them.”

So was it a harsh defeat by Liverpool?

“The guys worked hard but this was a deserved defeat - the quality side has won,” he reflected.

“If you play a side with more quality and want to be successful then important situations have to go your way.

“If they go against you then you can’t win. You have to have more luck than we have.”

So will there be more signings on the final day of the window to follow those of loan man Terence Kongolo and midfielder Alex Pritchard?

“I am absolutely happy with my squad and I don’t expect any surprises, even if we know nothing is impossible in football,” said the boss.