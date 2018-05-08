Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has no preference for tonight's clash between Swansea City and Southampton.

The Terriers sit three points above both teams and take on Chelsea tomorrow before all three face their final match of the season on Sunday.

Before Town's clash however, 17th and 18th in the table must face off at the Liberty Stadium and, should one lose, they must claim victory on the final day to stand any chance of survival.

Despite the serious implication tonight's result will have on Town's season, the head coach has no preference of victor and is adamant Town will be completely focused on themselves - although will recognise the result in south Wales.

"To be totally honest, because it is totally out of our hands we will follow it, we will recognise the result, but we cannot influence it which is why we can only recognise it," said the boss.

"There is no preference.

"You can argue if one team wins, you only need a further point, but this is their challenge tonight.

"I do not like to waste my energy thinking about what result will be the best.

"We will take anything and we have done this in the past.

"We are focused on us. We have it in our hands, we have to get some further points against some very good opponents, then they can do whatever they want to do.

"It doesn't have to bother us if we do our job and this is what we are focused on - doing our job."