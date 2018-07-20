Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner is the third most secure manager in the Premier League heading into the 2018/19 campaign, according to the bookies.

OddsMonkey have the German boss at 25/1 to be sacked first this season, with only Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (50/1) and Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp (33/1) at longer odds than the Terriers' chief.

Wagner is rated by the bookmakers as more safe than Manchester United's Jose Mourinho (20/1), Burnley's Sean Dyche (20/1) and Tottenham Hotspur's Mauricio Pochettino (16/1), while new Arsenal boss Unai Emery is at the same odds as the Town man.

At the other end, Watford manager Javi Gracia (4/1) is tipped to be the first to be given the boot this season, followed by Southampton boss Mark Hughes (6/1) and Leicester City's Claude Puel (7/1).

On the sack race odds, OddsMonkey spokesman Peter Watton said: “We are not even in August and already the public are baying for blood.

“Last season we saw the first casualty, Frank de Boer, just a month into the season, and we saw nearly half the Premier League jobs come up for grabs.

“Javi Gracia has been in charge for less than 12 months, but already people believe he won’t be given too much of a chance this off-season.

“Of the others, it is no surprise to see Hughes, Puel and Rafa Benitez in the mix as they all led the sack race at different times last season, and the fact Hughes is now at Southampton rather than Stoke does not convince anyone that he will have any extra longevity.

“New appointments Manuel Pellegrini and Maurizio Sarri at West Ham and Chelsea respectively, are rated 16/1 shots, so the public believe they are far from safe – although they think Unai Emery at Arsenal looks somewhat safer at 25/1.

“The man who is safest as it stands is Man City chief Pep Guardiola – he is a 50/1 to go first, but we actually think that is slightly slim and it could and should be 10 times that.”

Here are the full odds on the first manager to be sacked this season:

Javi Gracia (Watford) – 4/1

Mark Hughes (Southampton) – 6/1

Claude Puel (Leicester City) – 7/1

Rafa Benitez (Newcastle United) – 9/1

Roy Hodgson (Crystal Palace) – 10/1

Neil Warnock (Cardiff City) – 16/1

Eddie Howe (AFC Bournemouth) – 16/1

Manuel Pellegrini (West Ham United) – 16/1

Marco Silva (Everton) – 16/1

Nuno Espirito Santo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) – 16/1

Maurizio Sarri (Chelsea) – 16/1

Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham Hotspur) – 16/1

Sean Dyche (Burnley) – 20/1

Chris Hughton (Brighton & Hove Albion) – 20/1

Slavisa Jokanovic (Fulham) – 20/1

Jose Mourinho (Man United) – 20/1

David Wagner (Huddersfield Town) – 25/1

Unai Emery (Arsenal) – 25/1

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) – 33/1

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) – 50/1