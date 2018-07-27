Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has opened up about the Terriers' sensational Premier League survival last season.

Town clinched safety with back-to-back away draws against Manchester City and Chelsea in the final week of the campaign, the Terriers eventually securing their top-flight status with a dramatic 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

A day previously Southampton had beaten Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium to allow the Saints to climb above Town and push Wagner's side to within three points and one spot of the relegation zone.

After the match between their relegation rivals, the head coach knew one point would be enough to keep Town safe, but the players were disappointed Swansea had failed to win.

In a wide-ranging interview with Joe.co.uk , Wagner spoke about the Terriers' survival push last year.

He said: “When the fixtures came out, we looked at it and knew the end would be tough.

“On the other side, I thought to myself, maybe by then some decisions would already be made especially for the big teams and it could be not the worst time to play them.

“Like always, especially as a manager, you have to sell the bad things as good things and you have to find a positive way to view situations. When it got closer to those games, it was the truth - Manchester City were already the champions - but the problem was they scored 100 goals and no-one managed to keep a clean sheet against them at the Etihad but we thought, ‘come on, let’s try.’

“We go there, get in their faces, try to press, try to be brave.’ For sure, on this day, City were not at their best, there is no doubt about that, but we played without fear and had a couple of good chances and we collected a point.

“We were full of euphoria after this game and then had to travel to face Chelsea, with that match only three days later. All together, we then watched Southampton beat Swansea in the hotel the day before we played at Stamford Bridge.

“I had thought ‘okay a draw or a Southampton win is best for us as if the latter happens, we know we need just one point from our final two games.’ Saints won, but the players had a completely different mindset. They were hugely disappointed as they wanted a draw or Swansea to win and there was this negative atmosphere in our meeting room.

“I can’t remember exactly the permutations, but there was a lot of bad vibrations so I stood up and said: ‘Listen guys, what’s the problem?

“‘We know exactly what we need now - just one further point - so why are you not happy like I am? We will fight for our point.’

“We played the next evening against Chelsea and for me, this game showed what Huddersfield is all about. We showed spirit, togetherness, we battled, we really gave every inch to meet our aim.

“If you are not the giant club, you still have a chance - only a small one - but then you have to take that opportunity and apply yourself to make it bigger, bigger, bigger...

“The problem with this match, unlike the City one, was that everything was on as well for Chelsea - they had trying to qualify for the Champions League to think about.

“So, the end of that game together with the Wembley final the year previously are undoubtedly the most emotional moments I’ve ever had as a manager. It was so, so special for Huddersfield.”