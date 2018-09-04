Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has revealed his plans for the international break.

The Terriers ' boss will reassess the fitness of his players during the fortnight off, testing them against the benchmarks they individually set ahead of pre-season back in June.

Wagner also confirmed that Town would hold a behind-closed-doors match in order to give some players more minutes in their legs before returning from the international break with a home clash against Crystal Palace on September 15.

After the 1-1 draw with Everton at the weekend, the boss told HTTV : "It looks like everybody is healthy and I hope that everybody who is on international duty comes back healthy as well. This is very, very important.

"We will do what we have done in the past in the first international break.

"We make the retests from what we have done at the beginning of the pre-season to see what they [the players] look like from the fitness point of view.

"Then we will probably play a game as well because it makes sense that some players get 90 minutes in their legs.

"And then the second week starts when we will prepare for Crystal Palace."

Wagner will be without five Terriers for the international break, with Aaron Mooy, Ramadan Sobhi and Steve Mounie all handed call-ups to their nations' senior squads this week.

Isaac Mbenza and Jon Gorenc Stankovic will also be unavailable after being named in Belgium and Slovenia's Under 21 sides respectively, while the Danish Football Association have postponed their s1quad announcement due to an ongoing contract dispute with senior players.

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen, Jonas Lossl and Philip Billing have therefore not yet been called up by the DBU.