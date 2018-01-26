Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner will do everything possible to get Aaron Mooy back firing on all cylinders for the rest of Huddersfield Town’s Premier League campaign.

The head coach and, importantly, the 27-year-old midfield playmaker himself, recognise performances in recent matches have been somewhat jaded.

With that being the case for Mooy, it follows that that will be the case for the team - so important is the Sydneysider to Wagner’s gameplan.

It seems certain Mooy will sit out the FA Cup clash with Birmingham City and, when asked about Mooy’s current wellbeing, the boss was open and honest.

“Even I have seen he looked tired in the last two games,” said Wagner, who is without the cup-tied new signing Alex Pritchard against Birmingham.

“I have seen it, and we have managed him individually in this week in training as well.

“We have to make the right decisions in the next games, maybe not just Saturday, to make sure we get him back to his best freshness, mentally first and foremost and physically as well because he is a very important player for us, as everybody knows.”

Wagner said he has been keeping close tabs, as always, on the Socceroos’ international, who has been at the very heart of Town’s promotion and Premier League campaigns.

“I’ve had conversations with him, of course, like I have conversations with all of my players,” explained the boss.

“We have spoken about it and he is very self-critical. He knows that he wasn’t on his best.

“He knows, as I do, that we have to get him every support and every help to come back to his best.

“There are no arguments between him and me about his performances, over the whole season, too, obviously.

“We all together should not forget he has been very strong and a big performer for us as well.”