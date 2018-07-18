The video will start in 8 Cancel

David Wagner declared himself "very happy" with Huddersfield Town 's performance in the 0-0 draw against Dynamo Dresden in Russelsheim.

The Town boss gave 90 minutes to new keeper Ben Hamer and as many as 80 to some of his outfield players in a solid warm-up against 2.Bundesliga opposition.

Terence Kongolo caught the eye with an accomplished display and Town had the better chances through Michael Hefele , in the first half, and late in the second through Scott Malone , Abdelhamid Sabiri and Alex Pritchard .

"It was a great effort from the boys and I am happy," said Wagner, whose side now go on to play the Interwetten Cup on Saturday against Werder Bremen, Real Betis and Rot-Weiss Essen.

"Everyone has come through healthy, too, which is important at this stage of pre-season."

Wagner did not risk new arrival Erik Durm or Danny Williams , who is still working his way back to fitness.

"The players were very focused and concentrated," he added.

"Not everything was perfect, not everything was where it should be, but what I have seen here was good, and another step in pre-season in the right direction."