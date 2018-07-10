Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town kicked off their 2018/19 pre-season with a 4-0 victory over Bury FC today.

The Terriers dominated the match against the League Two side and went ahead in the first half thanks to a clinical Alex Pritchard strike.

After head coach David Wagner made 11 changes at half time, the Terriers came out rejuvenated and put Bury to the sword, Rajiv van La Parra, Abdelhamid Sabiri and Matty Daly rounding off the scoring for the visitors.

After the match, Wagner praised his side for the tempo shown in their first pre-season clash, and admitted it could be the perfect evening - should the knock picked up by new signing Juninho Bacuna not rule the youngster out for too long.

"I would say it was one of the better pre-season matches even if it was only a pre-season match.

"I liked the tempo which they have shown.

"If everyone is healthy after this game, there is a small doubt after this game regarding Bacuna, then it was a perfect evening.

"Everybody has seen that both teams have worked a lot in the past.

"We are now a little over a week into pre-season, and I think we showed some good moments and some less good moments so it was a typical pre-season match, but a better one."

The head coach went on to confirm the injury to Bacuna, but revealed that Terence Kongolo's injury, picked up at the end of the first half, was not as bad as it first looked from the stands.

He said: "He [Kongolo] seems to be okay, it was only a knock that he got.

"Bacuna's was a little twist so we have to make further investigations with him, but hopefully it isn't too serious.

"We will know more in the next couple of days I think."