Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has urged everyone to come together to help the club make a 'massive step' towards Premier League survival against Watford this weekend.

Buoyed by the news earlier in the day of Jonathan Hogg's return to fitness after the midfielder received a knock in the 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion, the German head coach believes the clash is a massive chance in the club's fight to avoid relegation.

Speaking as a special guest on BBC Radio Leeds' West Yorkshire Sports Daily show, David Wagner said: “We feel fine and have the feeling everything is prepared and everyone is excited, focused and have their heads up.

“We performed away from home at Brighton being one-nil down and showed great character, but we have continued to do so since I have been here.

“We know we have a massive chance in front of our own crowd and we are ready and will be prepared as seriously as we can.

“Of course, survival will not be achieved, but it will be a massive step towards it if we beat them."

The draw on the South Coast was the Terriers only point from the last five league outings but Town's boss refuted any suggestions his approach this season has been at times too rigid.

Instead Town's supremo believes any issues have not been caused by a lack of tactical nous but the overwhelming difference in quality between his side and the rest of the top-flight.

“I think this is why we all love the game – because everybody has an opinion and often one that is after the match,” Wagner added.

“Apart from games against the top six and those away to Newcastle and Swansea we have done the same as we have always done since I have arrived here.

“However, to play in our identity and style is sometimes difficult because our opponents also have an idea of how to play and are often top quality – therefore sometimes they are stronger and are able to put their own identity on the game.

“We have to be honest and say every team has more quality and the better individuals than us – I accept those circumstances.

“That is no disrespect to my players either; we have to perform above our average level every game and hope that our opposition is below theirs.

“But I have to say everything I have got from the players this season has been outstanding and I am so proud of what they have done so far.”