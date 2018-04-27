David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside this afternoon ahead of Huddersfield Town's crucial clash with Everton on Saturday.
One more win could allow the Terriers to shake off Stoke City in the relegation scrap and take another step towards Premier League survival, while a loss could push Town to within one spot and three points of the drop zone.
Town have picked up points in four of their last seven matches and have lost just once at home in the Premier League since late January.
Everton on the other hand have not lost in three outings and beat Newcastle United last time out, but have won just two league matches away from Goodison Park this season - against the Toon and the Potters.
Blues boss Sam Allardyce spoke to the media this morning , and we'll bring you all the updates from Town head coach David Wagner as he answers questions this afternoon.
Want more goals
Amazing to stay up
Pritchard says it wouldn’t be a surprise but it would be amazing if Town stayed up
Crucial
Pritchard says it is the biggest game of their last four
Enjoying run of games
Focus on our own game
Buzzing
Pritchard says the team are all buzzing and even if they do not take three points on Saturday they can not wait for the games to come
Alex Pritchard now taking the questions
Ince could only miss Everton
No nerves
Proving pundits wrong
Wagner said they have a chance in every game and they are also watching other results.
He said they will be keeping an eye on the early kick off but it is their job to prove people wrong
Difficult to plan - but it was last year
Wagner says they are in a similar position to last year when it was difficult to plan for the following season
Don't expect any surprises
Tom Ince out
Ready to give it all
The job is not done
Speculation on move dismissed
We can not look at Everton's away form
The fans can help us
'We do need more points'
Wagner admits they need further points although being six points above the drop is a good place to be
Head coach in the hot seat
The media have gathered to hear what the head coach has to say ahead of tomorrow’s match against Everton. A win would see Town pretty much seal another season in the Premier League