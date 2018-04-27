David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside this afternoon ahead of Huddersfield Town's crucial clash with Everton on Saturday.

One more win could allow the Terriers to shake off Stoke City in the relegation scrap and take another step towards Premier League survival, while a loss could push Town to within one spot and three points of the drop zone.

Town have picked up points in four of their last seven matches and have lost just once at home in the Premier League since late January.

Everton on the other hand have not lost in three outings and beat Newcastle United last time out, but have won just two league matches away from Goodison Park this season - against the Toon and the Potters.

Blues boss Sam Allardyce spoke to the media this morning , and we'll bring you all the updates from Town head coach David Wagner as he answers questions this afternoon.

