David Wagner was pleased with the "fantastic job" his Huddersfield Town players did at Goodison Park to take a point off Everton today.

Philip Billing nodded the Terriers in front from a corner in the first period before Dominic Calvert-Lewin responded for the Toffees two minutes later to bring the scores level.

Everton pushed forward in the final minutes in search of a winner, but the robust Terriers did not allow Marco Silva's side any space to play in and battled hard for a point on Merseyside.

The even match could have gone either way, but Wagner believes his side deserved a point against the Blues, despite allowing Everton to equalise in their first attack after the opening goal.

When asked whether he was disappointed his side conceded so quickly after going ahead, Wagner responded: "If we like to take the negatives out of this game then maybe it was this.

"But apart from this I think it was a deserved point for us. It was a good point for sure.

"Everybody knows how difficult it can be against Everton away in the this atmosphere here at Goodison, but the players have done a fantastic job.

"I think the defensive organisation was good. The effort, attitude, togetherness and communication was there and this makes me very pleased because it is one thing to work on it in the classroom, on the grass in training, but it is another to deliver this here in these circumstances against Everton away.

"This is not easy and the players have done it and I think it was a deserved point and a good performance.

"With a little bit more calmness on the ball maybe we would be able to create some better opportunities, in the transition as well.

"We scored a wonderful set-play goal which we worked a lot on this week because we knew Everton, in the past, were not the strongest at defending set plays.

"We chose a different formation today because we wanted to overload the wings, which is why we played with a three back line, and we wanted to limit the vertical inside passes that they like to play.

"This is why we chose a four-in-midfield combination and I think, in the end, it was a good afternoon for us and the players have done a fantastic job."