Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner refused to get carried away after Huddersfield Town 's impressive 3-1 victory over Olympique Lyonnais, but admitted the result came against a "top-class" side.

Town beat the Champions League side at the John Smith's Stadium today after coming from behind due to Maxwel Cornet's second-half opener.

Terence Kongolo netted the equaliser for the Terriers before a Laurent Depoitre brace sealed the win for the hosts

And although Wagner admitted it was a victory over a top side, who finished third in Ligue Un last year, he was quick to point out that it was only a pre-season clash.

When asked whether he was pleased with the result against strong opposition, Wagner replied: "Against top-class opposition to be honest!

"Yes, the result was better than in the past but as always, win, lose or draw in pre-season matches, it's not about results.

"Sometimes it's not about performances, it's about getting minutes in the legs and trying to be focused all the time and trying to do the hard yards, which will suit you over the season.

"We have seen that Lyon is a Champions League side. They had unbelievable speed and technical quality as well.

"They had the chances to score more than once and as long as we were focused and were able to press them, we caused them some problems, but when we were not able to press them we had to come quicker into the deep block to defend.

"This is what we haven't done perfect, but it is another step like all the other pre-season matches as well. We can take something out of it.

"I never worry when we lose pre-season matches and now I am not over the moon because we won.

"It is only a pre-season match.

"I have seen a lot of good things and I have seen things that are not good - like a typical pre-season match.

"But I am very happy for Lolo [Laurent Depoitre] that he scored two goals, which is always important for a striker.

"Phil Billing has shown another very good performance in his 45 minutes with two assists and I think the new players need these pre-season matches to fit into the group and to get used to our idea.

"What was different for this pre-season match than in the last ones is that we showed more passion and more desire than in the last games to really try to get a result and we have shown this fighting spirit even when we were down."

One of the main reasons for Town's success was the display shown by goalkeeper Ben Hamer, who made a number of excellent saves to keep Lyon at bay.

On the new signing's showing, Wagner added: "We do not even have to speak about Ben Hamer's performance.

"He got voted man of the match and he deserved it absolutely.

"It was a very good performance."