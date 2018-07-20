Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner gave an update on the progress of World Cup-winning signing Erik Durm and recovering midfielder Danny Williams as Huddersfield Town prepare for this weekend’s Interwetten Cup in Essen and following friendly against SV Darmstaadt.

The 26-year-old Durm had a string of injury problems before completing his move to the John Smith’s Stadium on a one-year contract from Borussia Dortmund – where he worked under Wagner.

And Williams is working his way back from the distal fibula fracture which ended his 2017-18 campaign in March.

Both watched the 0-0 draw against Dynamo Dresden in Russelsheim and are with the squad at their base near Frankfurt, building up their training in measured fashion.

“They are in a good way, so I have hope that both, or maybe one of them, can join the group later in Austria, or maybe the week after Austria - so they are close,” said Wagner, whose team play Werder Bremen, Real Betis and Rot-Weiss Essen in the one-day Cup tournament on Saturday.

“But I think it is very important we are calm enough and give them all the support they need to make sure they are in a good condition when they join the group.”

So is there any chance of travelling Town fans seeing Durm in action in Essen or in Sunday’s friendly against Darmstadt?

“No, this is not the plan, and probably not against Lyon as well (in the home friendly against Olympique Lyonnais on July 25),” said Wagner.

“Maybe, if everything goes perfectly, he may get some minutes in Austria (in the week-long training camp which follows the Lyon game).

“Nobody knows for sure, but this is what we have spoken about and this is what we have, at the minute, in our head – maybe slightly quicker, maybe slightly later.

“But I think the most important thing is we now build him up very, very good.”