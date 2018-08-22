Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has confirmed decisions on injured duo Mathias Zanka Jorgensen and Jonathan Hogg will be left as late as possible.

Jorgensen was ruled out of the 6-1 defeat at Manchester City because of a muscle injury and he has been under treatment at PPG Canalside all week.

Hogg, too, was unable to make the cut at the Etihad Stadium because of a hip injury suffered in training last week.

On top of Aaron Mooy’s last-minute withdrawal on parental duties, Wagner was forced into some re-thinks over personnel and formation against City.

Midfielder Mooy is, naturally, expected back for Saturday’s home meeting with Neil Warnock’s Cardiff City, while Zanka and Hogg remain with the medics.

So will the injured duo be available for selection?

“We hope for it,” answered the boss, whose team are bidding to climb off the foot of the table with their first points of the campaign.

“I think the decision isn’t made so far.

“We will have to see how the treatment and everything works.

“So I think we can make a final decision very late in the week.”

The match at the Etihad was the first at Premier League level missed by Zanka since he signed for the club last summer, being the only outfield ever-present for Wagner in the 2017-18 campaign.