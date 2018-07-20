Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner still has his eye on the transfer market as he guides Huddersfield Town through their pre-season work in Germany.

The head coach has already brought Ramadan Sobhi, Ben Hamer, Juninho Bacuna and Erik Durm to the Premier League squad this summer transfer window, in addition to young keeper Gabriel Rosario, who is also with the senior squad in Frankfurt.

Town are preparing for Saturday’s Interwetten Cup tournament in Essen and a Sunday friendly against SV Darmstadt, but Wagner – whose side drew 0-0 with Dynamo Dresden in Russelsheim – is still monitoring possible incomings.

“There is nothing more I can seriously say at this stage (on possible new arrivals)” said the Town boss.

“Like always, and like every other manager, we have the eye on the market.

“I still think, and this is what I have said, there will be something happening in the future, but the window is open for four further weeks and I think we have now a group together which we can work with.

“We have seen this against Dynamo Dresden and this is what I am focused on.”