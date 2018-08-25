Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner believes Harry Arter was cleverer than Jonathan Hogg at the John Smith's Stadium today as Huddersfield Town's midfield anchor was sent off for a headbutt.

The 29-year-old was sent from the field by referee Michael Oliver after a collision with former AFC Bournemouth man Arter in the Town box.

Replays showed that both men squared up to each other, but Hogg's head lowered as he looked to push Arter away from his chest.

The head coach believes the sending off was harsh, but admitted his man needed to be smarter in such situations.

"I have seen the video footage and I have to say it was soft," said the boss.

"Of course it was soft, but Hoggy has to solve this situation better. He has to step away.

"There were two aggressive players and one was very clever.

"This wasn't Hoggy in this situation and this is why he conceded this red card.

"Big credit to the players for how they dealt with this situation because they have done fantastic to try and keep this point which they absolutely deserved.

"Maybe after 90 minutes, if we were able to play 11 against 11 and perform as we had done in the first 60 minutes, I would be disappointed for sure.

"But what we wanted to have - the big opportunities in the last 15 to 10 minutes, when we keep the tempo high when they opponent gets tired and we get more spaces - unfortunately we weren't able to use these moments because in these moments we were one low."