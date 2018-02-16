Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner insists the shackles are off for Huddersfield Town as they take on Manchester United in the FA Cup .

The head coach is delighted with eight goals scored and only two conceded in the last two outings against Birmingham City (Cup) and Bournemouth (Premier League).

And without the pressure of battling for top-flight points, even with injuries biting and Alex Pritchard cup-tied, Wagner says positivity is still washing across the club.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“It is the Cup, so we can play this game with all the freedom we have against one of the biggest names in world football at home, at the John Smith’s Stadium – what is better than this?” asked Wagner, who has midfielder Aaron Mooy and defenders Michael Hefele and Chris Lowe sidelined.

“I have been here for two-and-a-half years and if there was one game where we can really totally play a game with freedom, then it is this one.

“It is Cup, at home, Man United. We have shown that we can cause them some problems – at least defensively if we find a set-up again to give them no spaces.

“For this, we have to be on our best for sure in terms of the focus and concentration – but we only can win.

“We need our supporters to be at their best and they create this atmosphere, the one which is always there in the Cup when a surprising result can happen.”

So can lightning strike twice and Town beat United, as they did 2-1 in the Premier League last October?

“To be totally honest, if United play Huddersfield Town three times they will not make mistakes twice, but in football we altogether know everything is possible,” he said.

“We will see. If there is a chance, a small one, we will be there and try to take it for sure.”