Danny Williams is back in the Huddersfield Town fold, but fans should not expect too much too soon even though he is going well.

That’s the message from head coach David Wagner as he eases the United States international into Premier League contention once again.

The 29-year-old German midfielder returned to full training only last week after suffering a broken leg bone back in March.

And he was a surprise inclusion on the bench at Manchester City as Wagner wrestled with injuries to regular duo Mathias Zanka Jorgensen and Jonathan Hogg in addition to the late withdrawl of Aaron Mooy – who left the squad only the night before the game.

“Danny Williams was in the squad even if he only trained a week, which is something I usually would not do,” commented Wagner, whose side take on Cardiff City at home this Saturday after defeats to Chelsea and City.

“But after Hoggy said he wasn’t able to play and Aaron Mooy left us very late, I made the decision Danny should be in the squad as we might need him.

“Happily we didn’t need to use him because I think he needs some further minutes, but it is always good to have him in our group because he is a very positive character.”

It was a real shame Williams suffered his injury in training, because he was starting to hit his very best form at the time.

He has worked hard to get back at the earliest opportunity and is clearly delighted with his fitness at this stage.

Williams was all smiles on the pitch at the Etihad as Town went through their warm-up routines ahead of the meeting with Pep Guardiola’s champions, and he exchanged jokes with teammates and with players on the City side.