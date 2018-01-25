Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner won’t bother if he has to make 11 changes for Huddersfield Town against Birmingham City in the FA Cup.

That was his defiant message as the head coach confirmed only one player so far on the teamsheet - goalkeeper Joel Coleman.

Wagner, of course, was the subject of an investigation after making extensive changes to his league team at Birmingham last season, when Town had already qualified for the play-offs.

Now, as the Blues visit the John Smith’s Stadium in the fourth round of the famous old competition, Wagner says everyone is fit apart from Elias Kachunga and Jon Gorenc Stankovic.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The likes of Phil Billing, Abdelhamid Sabiri and Collin Quaner seem shoo-ins for the starting line-up, but Wagner says his team won’t be finalised until after Friday’s training sessions.

“To be honest, the final decision hasn’t been made, but it will definitely be an opportunity for some players to get some minutes,” said the boss.

“We did it in the last round against Bolton Wanderers but there will not be any decision until the last training session on Friday.

“It’s all about how we can keep everybody healthy while also making sure we are in the next round.

“We have had a good week so far with a lot of healthy players in training and, hopefully, we can make the right decisions in terms of selection for Saturday to be successful.

“Everybody is healthy apart from Elias Kachunga and Jon Gorenc Stankovic, who has been back in training for the past one and a half weeks but it is too early for him to be considered.

“The only thing I can confirm, is that if everything goes according to plan then Joel Coleman will start in goal on Saturday.

“That is the only position I have got my head around – anything else is open.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

So do some players, like Aaron Mooy for instance, need a rest?

“It’s not about rest, it’s about rotation and if I think it is necessary – and to see how the players look individually in training over the next few days,” explained Wagner.

“Who maybe needs it and who shows that they are on fire to get some minutes and how we can be successful on Saturday.

“Rotation happens anytime for us, cup or league, I don’t rotate to keep the players happy – I only rotate if I have the feeling it makes sense and we are successful and the players are able to perform.

“If they are not able to perform then they will not get selected – it is very easy and why training is so important – to see who is in competition for rotation.

“Since I have arrived in England it has worked, not always but very often, and this is why I have confidence in it.”

Do does he worry about it going wrong and perhaps incurring the wrath of fans and commentators?

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“I remember making a lot of changes against Birmingham last season before we went into the play-offs – it created big headlines, but who cares? Not me,” he said.

“I make all my decisions for the favour of this football club to be as successful as we can be.

“Pundits, fans, opponent fans, journalists do not like it and I can understand why they don’t like it, but they are not in the inner circle and understand why, in detail, I make decisions.

“What I have in my head at the start of the week isn’t what may happen at the end of the week – a lot can happen in a week: injuries, sickness, wife is pregnant, bad performances in training.

“This is why I usually stop trying to think what will happen at the end of the week at the start of it!”