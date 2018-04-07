Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner hopes Jonathan Hogg’s ankle injury is not serious and believes Huddersfield Town were well worth their point in the 1-1 draw at Brighton.

Key midfielder Hogg was forced off 10 minutes from time after a challenge which earned Davy Propper a red card for the home side seven minutes earlier.

Wagner is hoping Hogg will be fit to face his former club Watford at the John Smith’s Stadium next Saturday, and that would provide a further boost after Steve Mounie scored to wipe out an unlucky Jonas Lossl own goal at the Amex Stadium.

“The performance was good - from my point of view very good,” said Wagner, who included Florent Hadergjonaj, Tom Ince and Mounie as three changes to his starting line-up.

“How the players responded after the first four or five minutes when we really struggled and after they went 1-0 down to a very unlucky situation was very, very good – so I am absolutely happy with the performance.

“We were brave on the ball, played some decent football, created chances and created opportunities – and we fought to the final whistle.”

Town picked up their second point in five matches and Wagner added: “It was a deserved point – we were able to win it but we were also able to concede a defeat because Brighton had chances as well.

“I felt it was a good football match, both teams wanted to win it - we certainly did even if it was away at Brighton. We wanted to press them, get in their faces and dominate possession.

“And for the biggest part of the game I think the players did it very, very well. It was a deserved point.”

On Hogg’s injury, the head coach added: “We will have to make further assessments. I’m uncertain at the moment.

“Hopefully he is better than Kachunga was, but it was another very dangerous tackle.

“I have no problem with aggression and fighting spirit, but this was too dangerous.

“We will have to see and make further assessments. Hopefully it’s not as serious.”