Former Huddersfield Town fans’ favourite Iain Dunn believes David Wagner will be aiming to take the club to the ‘next level’ after signing a new contract at the club.

The German head coach, alongside assistant manager Christoph Buhler and first-team coach Andrew Hughes, all signed new three-year deals at the John Smith’s earlier this week.

And 48-year-old Dunn, who played for the club between 1992-97, believes the boss will only have one thing on his mind – to continue the side’s incredible upward trajectory.

“It’s been such a great success story ever since he arrived,” Iain Dunn said. “He’s completely transformed the club, from the personnel to the way the side play – it’s been phenomenal.

“It’s great to see Huddersfield in such a good position and doing so well, holding their own in the toughest league in the world.

“He’s got one of the best chairmen in the league, at a thriving club in a town that adores him – I think he’ll now be looking at taking the side to the next level.

“He’ll be looking at Sean Dyche at Burnley and thinking he could try and break into the top 10 in the next three years or so.”

And with this in mind, Dunn believes it could be an interesting summer of transfer activity with the former striker believing the side need only to ‘top-up’ with quality as opposed to wholesale changes.

“The players he currently has are all still quite young, enthusiastic and keen – and I think David Wagner will make some of them better with training,” added Dunn.

“I think it is more of a case of topping the team up in general and trying to improve the overall quality of the squad.

“He’s got a really good squad of players working well together so maybe he will just need two or three real quality signings as opposed to just filling the squad up.

“I think that’s the best way forward and if they do that it will be really strong looking squad.”