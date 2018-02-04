The video will start in 8 Cancel

Terence Kongolo will play a big part in Huddersfield Town’s survival battle in the Premier League.

That’s the confident prediction from head coach David Wager, who played the AS Monaco loan signing at left back for the first time against Manchester United.

The 23-year-old Dutch international was making his second successive top-flight start since signing on loan until the end of the season, having played on the left of a back three in the 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool.

And while his appearance at Old Trafford may well be remembered longer for the robust challenge which flattened United’s Scott McTominay in Town’s 2-0 defeat, Wagner believes he will make many more positive headlines.

“I was very pleased with his performance at left back,” said Wagner, who had to replace the injured Chris Lowe in his starting line-up.

“It was his first time at left back for us and I thought he was very focused and concentrated.

“He had, as well, some offensive moments, although we know he is a defensive-minded full back when he plays in this position.”

Wagner, preparing his side for the FA Cup fourth-round replay at in-form Birmingham City, added: “I have said this before, but we are very happy to have Terence in our squad.

“He has helped us so far and he will help us in future on our way to survival.”

Town are awaiting the results of scans on the foot injury suffered by Christopher Schindler which forced him off at Old Trafford.

The classy German is a doubt for the Cup replay.

Striker Laurent Depoitre is expected to be fit after having stitches inserted in a foot wound during the Manchester United game.