Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner was "unbelievably proud" of his team after they clinched Premier League survival with a draw against Chelsea on Wednesday night.

The point pushed them mathematically over the line, sparking celebrations in west London and West Yorkshire which went on into the early hours of the morning.

But Wagner never thought his side would be able to achieve safety with one game to go and believed the race would go down to the final day.

In his pre-Arsenal press conference, Wagner said: "To be honest, I never thought that this would happen - that we would not need points in the last game of the Premier League season to secure our status.

"This shows how great this season was so far.

"This football team was only in the bottom three once over the whole season and secured their status one day before the last day of the season.

"They were always so great in terms of their togetherness, they made themselves independent from all the negativities that were sometimes around them, from their circumstances which were around them, from the circumstances in which they have to work sometimes.

"This is an unbelievably great achievement for this football club and I am very, very proud and happy to have played a small part in it."

When asked whether he has had time to process the incredible achievement, the boss said: "Not really, but we had a day off where I slept a lot!

"It's great, it absolutely is.

"This team and I would like to thank everybody, especially my backroom staff, my players, all the supporters and Dean [Hoyle] and the board as well for all the support and all of the help they gave us over this very exciting period in the Premier League so far.

"It is still unbelievable but it feels good."

Wagner and his players celebrated clinching safety after the match on Wednesday, with the players being allowed to let their hair down after a demanding season in the top tier.

And the head coach was pleased his players and staff were able to relax after the demanding campaign.

He said: "If somebody deserved to celebrate more than they may have ever done before then it is this football club.

"They did part of that on Wednesday after the game and I have just received an email that on Sunday after the game there will be a big celebration party from the club for the club staff members, which makes me very happy."