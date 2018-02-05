Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner "understands" why some supporters decided to boo the team after their FA Cup fourth round draw with Birmingham City last month.

The Terriers failed to get past the Championship side at the first time of asking, with Lukas Jutkiewicz's goal cancelling out Steve Mounie's opener and handing Town another cup fixture to add to their already busy schedule.

And the boss believes the fans had every right to boo their side, because of the expectation they had that Town would win.

Ahead of the fourth round replay at St Andrew's, Wagner said: "I absolutely understand the boos.

"Yes, it's a good side - a big Championship name which started the competition in the Championship with a clear target to come into at least the play-off spots and get promoted.

"They haven't had the best season so far, but in the near past they collected their points and they had totally different ambitions compared to where they are now.

"But we are the Premier League side.

"If we as a Premier League side play at home against Birmingham City - and we have a lot of respect for what they have done and their group and their manager - the expectation is that we are successful because we are the Premier League side.

"I totally understand if after this game the people were not satisfied that we were not able to go through, even if it's still the case that this was the result.

"They had every right after this game to show that they were not satisfied with this result, even if I think in the performance we had two very good opportunities in the game and we conceded this goal after a very big individual mistake.

"It was possible - not easy - but very possible to win in this game and come into the next round.

"We haven't done it and our supporters had every right after this game to show they were not happy because the expectation was Huddersfield - the Premier League side - plays against Birmingham at home to come through into the next round.

"We haven't done it and they had every right - this was absolutely okay."