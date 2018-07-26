Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner was unhappy with the state of the John Smith's Stadium pitch yesterday, claiming it was "unacceptable" for a Premier League side after the Terriers win over Olympique Lyonnais.

The grass in the shadow of the Fantastic Media Stand was damaged due to the Little Mix gig performed at the stadium on Sunday, July 15 and the turf has not yet recovered from the event.

After the impressive 3-1 win over the Champions League hopefuls, Wagner said: "It is obvious that this is not good, that it does not look like what it has to look like for a Premier League side.

"But there are other people a this football club, Julian Winter, the CEO, for example, who have to take of it and be in conversations and has to get it soft.

"This is not satisfying and this is not what I expect when we play in the best and biggest competition in the world.

"This is unacceptable."

When asked whether it would be ready in time for the Chelsea match, the head coach added: "I am far away from a groundsman so I have no idea!

"At the minute it doesn't look good.

"We have some very good people in our football club who will take care of this issue, because it is an issue.

"I am anything but happy that this is how it is, but there are other people at this club who have responsibility for what happens there.

"Obviously there was someone who made a big, big mistake."