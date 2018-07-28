Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner admits he is much more involved with the work off the pitch than he originally thought he would be when he signed for the Terriers.

The boss has overseen a remarkable spell in Town's history, achieving promotion to the top-flight for the first time in 45 years before securing Premier League safety in just his second full season in the John Smith's Stadium hot seat.

The job Wagner has done at Town has been inspirational and has brought a sense of belief and hope to Town fans who had not felt those feelings in many years before.

But the boss admits the role he has taken up at Town is not what he imagined when he first arrived in West Yorkshire.

In an interview with Joe.co.uk, the German said: "This was not what I had in my head when I joined this football club.

“I am much more involved in a lot of things that go on behind the scenes here.

“We are now able to build a proper Premier League facility. It takes around 18 to 24 months, but there is so much information and discussions on what should be the first thing to work on, how we prioritise so no two days in this job are alike.

“I know that I have a lot of responsibility and I try to use it to make the right decisions for now and for the future. I’m very fortunate to have strong partners in all departments at this club to pull this together.”

Wagner is entering his third full season with Town and the 46-year-old acknowledges that he has been fortunate not only to be able to build the club in his vision, but to also have the longevity in managerial role not usually afforded to most bosses.

“Football is a very short-term business usually for managers,” he said.

“A year can be considered being long in the job these days. I’m really privileged to be here for nearly three years now to help influence the direction of the club, to share ideas and to help Huddersfield develop.

“It’s nice for me and it makes me very happy to see people who have worked for this team for over ten years, who have seen it in League Two, that they have these moments in the Premier League. It lifts me to see them feel the atmosphere in the stadium, to see how much joy they have along with supporters that this club is progressing.

“Often, it’s not happening quick enough off the pitch for my liking, which is why I have discussions with the chairman to say ‘come on, come on, what are we waiting for?’

“I do absolutely know the jumps we’ve made from where we were to where we are. Saying I’m proud wouldn't be the right word, I’m just really pleased for everyone this has a positive impact on.”

And Wagner hopes that positive impact can continue at the John Smith's Stadium, with the boss not ready to move on yet.

“I’ve signed a new contract, and I had signed one as well the year before,” he added.

“A lot of people who I respect in this business gave me the same advice: find the right moment to leave. In the past, when I joined Dortmund II and when I came here, I just had this feeling that it was the correct choice. I do not have that same vibe now urging me to leave, we still have some interesting work to do.”