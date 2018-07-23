Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has called on the Huddersfield Town fans and club to show the same "hunger", "excitement" and "euphoria" this season as they did in the last Premier League campaign.

The boss was responding to questions over 'second-season syndrome', which he does not believe will affect Town should last term's atmosphere be replicated this year at the John Smith's Stadium.

Last season Town took 23 points from home matches, including an historic win over Manchester United, and the Town fans received widespread praise for the role they played in making the stadium an imposing place to play for visiting teams.

And Wagner wants the supporters to do exactly the same again this time around, starting with the opening-day fixture against Chelsea on August 11.

The head coach told Sky Sports: "I can understand what they mean and this is exactly what we have to be aware of.

"I think the biggest problem with the second season, which is what everybody says, is that maybe the euphoria, the atmosphere and the excitement will drop.

"This is exactly what we have to avoid.

"We have to make sure that we and our football club, with our stadium and our supporters, still have the hunger and the excitement and the euphoria that we are part of the Premier League."