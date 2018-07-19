Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner explained why he won’t be losing any sleep over Huddersfield Town’s failure to score in the 0-0 friendly against Dynamo Dresden.

The boss watched his side complete a very decent workout against the lively 2.Bundesliga side in Russelsheim, playing 21 players in sultry conditions and giving goalkeeper signing from Leicester City, Ben Hamer, his first 90 minutes for the club.

Following on from a ‘nil’ against their name at Accrington Stanley, Wagner saw enough from his team going forward against Dresden – who played completely different teams in each half – to feel the squad are moving in the right direction both physically and with the ball at this time in preparation.

Asked if he felt his team should have scored, Wagner replied: “I thought we had the biggest chance of the match through Hamid Sabiri, then another chance with Scott Malone and the rebound from Pritchy (Alex Pritchard) as well.

“Dresden had one moment as well so it was 0-0, but as everybody knows the result is not important in pre-season, even if it makes me happy we can keep a clean sheet and the performance was good, because it was very, very hot and not easy.

“The important thing was that more guys got minutes in their legs and this is what they have done.”

Wagner revealed some players had been on the pitch longer than had been intended when the 29-man squad flew out to Germany, but he is not prepared to risk anyone right now who isn’t 100% ready.

“This is something we had in our head (playing people for longer), even if we wanted to do it a little bit differentl y, “ he said.

“We have one or two injured players at the minute where we felt it was not the best time to bring them on the grass.

“At the beginning of the week we were thinking everyone would be playing maybe 60 minutes, but it was a good workout and everyone has come through, which is the important thing.”