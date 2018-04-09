Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Davy Propper believes his red card received in the 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town at the weekend was "a little bit harsh".

The Dutchman was dismissed in the 74th minute at the Amex Stadium as he collided with Jonathan Hogg in the centre of the park.

Referee Anthony Taylor had a good view of the 50/50 challenge, deeming Propper to have caught Hogg with his studs after the combative Town midfielder had already taken the ball.

But the 26-year-old does not believe he should have received a straight red card from the official.

Propper said: "We both go for the ball and of course the ball turned around and went behind me but I didn’t touch him really hard. Of course everybody screams and the ref, it’s his decision.

"I didn’t step on his ankle or foot so I feel it’s a little bit harsh. I think it’s the first red card of my career or maybe I had one more. But it’s not my intention to hurt someone."

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has said the Seagulls will assess whether to appeal the dismissal this week but, should an appeal fail, the midfielder will miss three matches - much to Propper's disappointment.

"I hope not (to miss three games) but I don’t know what can happen," he said. "Of course it would be disappointing and I don’t think I deserve to be out for three games but it’s not my decision."

The south coast club eventually had to settle for a point against David Wagner's side, and although Propper regards the draw as a missed chance, he is still confident the Seagulls will survive for another season in the top flight.

When asked whether he though his side would stay up, the former PSV Eindhoven man said: "Yes, no problem with that but we have to take some points of course. This was a missed chance.

"We're a little bit disappointed with this game. This was a chance for us and now we have to go into the next games and take a minimum of three points.

"The biggest frustration is not playing that well. We could have won this game.

"We started very well but after that, we played less well and maybe we didn't deserve to win the game."