The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anthony Taylor was right to send off Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Davy Propper against Huddersfield Town on Saturday, according to refereeing expert Dermot Gallagher.

The Netherlands international was shown a straight red card at the Amex Stadium at the weekend after a crunching challenge on Jonathan Hogg.

The Dutchman caught Town's stand-in skipper low on the shin after contesting a 50/50 ball, with replays showing the midfielder's studs making contact with Hogg.

Both Propper and boss Chris Hughton argued that the decision was harsh after the match, but David Wagner did not agree , claiming the tackle was "too dangerous".

And that view is shared with ex-Premier League official Gallagher, who claims Propper deserved to be sent from the field.

On Sky Sports' Ref Watch, the 60-year-old said: "He [Propper] has been given a red card because he has gone sideways and then caught him [Hogg] with his studs on the ankle.

"Both players slid in and I spoke to some other referees over the weekend and that was the conclusion - he got a red card because he went in with his studs showing and caught him on the ankle."