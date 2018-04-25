Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There’s been much talk about Sam Allardyce and his famous outburst when Huddersfield Town teammate David Burke suffered a broken leg.

And now one of that team from the mid-1980s, Dale Tempest, has provided a whole new dimension to the story.

The background is Town were playing Fulham on March 23, 1985, at the old Leeds Road ground when Burke suffered a badly broken leg in a challenge by Fulham’s Welsh international Jeff Hopkins.

The current Everton manager – Town’s battering-ram No6 who had joined the previous summer – went berserk and waded in to the defence of his stricken colleague.

The Examiner described Hopkins’ challenge on Burke as an “inexcusably wild tackle” and added Allardyce’s “anger spilled over as he swung blows at the Fulham No5”.

It was reported that several players grappled as “passions and violence became further inflamed”.

Morecambe referee Norman Wilson sent off Hopkins and then Town centre-back Allardyce (Mark Lillis was skipper on the day).

“Order was finally restored,” continued the Examiner report, “and Allardyce left the field after tugging off his jersey and throwing it into the ground in disgust.”

Fulham striker Kenny Achampong was also later sent off in a match which attracted Town’s lowest crowd of the season to that point, 4,843 - Lillis and Tempest scored for Town in a 2-2 draw.

Tempest had signed for Town the previous October and explained: “I was texting Mark Lillis about this and remarking we were both on the Examiner pictures.

“Mark and Sam were in the middle of things but, for me, it was more of a DIY job – don’t involve yourself!

“I thought Mark and Sam had it all sorted to be fair, so I didn’t need to bother, but I remember it clearly.”

Tempest explained why the whole sorry event had extra significance for him.

“It was the worst tackle I ever saw – it was awful,” he said.

“The worst thing for me, though, was that it was my first game against my old club Fulham and Jeff (Hopkins) was one of my best mates.

“He was meant to be staying with me and my missus that weekend, but instead of that, after the incident, he ended up getting a police escort out of the ground.

“Jeff and Big Sam got sent off and when they both got down the tunnel, Sam was trying to kick the away dressing room door in to get at him!”

Hopkins, a Welsh international now aged 54, went on to play at Crystal Palace – where he was a teammate of Burke! – and eventually finished his career in Australia, where he has been coaching for many years.