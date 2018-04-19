Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Hoyle has quashed rumours circulating Huddersfield Town are looking to buy their current home of the John Smith's Stadium outright.

The Terriers currently share the 24,121 seater stadium with Super League side the Huddersfield Giants as well as Kirklees Council .

And although the rugby club are the minority shareholder with just 20%, Town's chairman was quick to refute claims he was keen to buy them out.

“Of course we would like our own ground but we have to be respectful to the Huddersfield Giants,” said Dean Hoyle.

“It's their ground as much as ours – they gave up their old one in Fartown like we did with Leeds Road.”

“At the moment we don't want the Giants to move out – it's as much the Giants' home as ours.”

However, the 51-year-old admitted the three-way partnership wasn't necessarily 'tidy' but admitted all parties got on well enough – although there are issues which need to be ironed out.

“We need to make sure the collaboration agreement which ties the football club, the rugby club and the council together is fairer and reflective of what we bring to the party,” Hoyle added.

“But it's never going to be tidy and it's about working together.”

Hoyle also confirmed there are no plans to extend the stadium capacity to cater for a bigger demand for matchday tickets which Premier League football has brought.

On the suggestion, he said: “To be honest the stadium has been too big for 20 years plus - this is the first year that it has probably been too small. At the moment it's ideal for us.”

However, there is a 'masterplan' to redevelop the club's training ground at PPG Canalside - should head coach David Wagner successfully secure another season in the top-flight.