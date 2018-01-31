Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Hoyle has lifted the lid on Huddersfield Town’s transfer deadline day policy.

Lifelong fan Hoyle, owner of the club for almost a decade, says head coach David Wagner is happy with the squad and that’s why there will be no last-minute dealing before the 11pm cut-off tonight.

And they both feel getting the players back to the ‘reset button and playing like we know we can’ is more important than adding further new faces to those of Terence Kongolo and Alex Pritchard.

“David told me last week he is happy with the squad,” said Hoyle, mindful his club have slipped to a point above the relegations placings on the back of seven Premier League matches without a win.

“We’ve got players coming back from injury and we believe getting the team back to the reset button and playing like we know we can is more important then any one individual player coming into the club.”

Hoyle has never believed January is the best time to do business and has remodelled the squad in each of the last two summers.

“David believes in the players and we’ve got a great squad here,” the owner told Sky Sports News.

“We know we haven’t got the resources of other clubs but the team spirit, togetherness, desire and will to see us into Premier League football next season are all abundant.

“We have to make what is our DNA really count.”

So how does he deal with being both a fan and a chairman on transfer deadline day?

“On transfer deadline day it’s always the head that rules the heart - I’m a Yorkshireman!” he smiled.

“January is not the ideal time to do business with over-inflated prices, panic buys and impulse buys.

“David came to me and catagorically said, 100%, I am happy with the squad and we don’t need any more additions - we have some great players coming back from injury and we will be fine.

“My job is to support the manager, I support him 100% and I fully believe he will do the job for us.

“We are on a bit of a sticky wicket at the minute, we know that, but lots of other clubs are as well and we knew this before we came into the season.

“At Huddersfield Town, what we do have is belief and desire. We have been here before, in a bit of a mud rut, and we have firmly come out of it – and we will do again.”

Are the huge sums of money a barrier?

“I find it quite amazing, I really do,” said Hoyle.

“At Huddersfield we have to find a different way, we can’t go down the road of 90% of other Premier League clubs.

“We have to find a way to survive and thrive and that’s what we do behind the scenes every day of the week.”