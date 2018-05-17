Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Hoyle has hailed the role of the fans in keeping Huddersfield Town in the Premier League.

The club had a celebration in the last game of the season against Arsenal, handing out free T-shirts to fans – turning the stands into a sea of blue and white.

The John Smith’s Stadium looked stunning in the sunshine and the atmosphere was electric and Hoyle said: “It was a fantastic occasion.

“I nearly had a tear in my eye. I feel so pleased for the fans. The stadium looked fantastic. This season the fans, no two ways about it, have contributed like an extra player.

“They have made our home performances outstanding. We have got over the line and the fans, each individual one of them, should take credit and take a pat on the back.

“This town, this stadium, these fans are united and that’s got us over the line. We are one and there are not many football clubs who can say that, and I am very proud.”

Hoyle said Town were flag bearers for Huddersfield and Kirklees and added: “We represent this fantastic town and this area to its best and we will do everything possible to ensure our supporters remain proud of us, and that’s a really important thing.

“We need to ensure that everything we do makes everybody proud of their football club. That’s from our charity work, which I think is unbelievable, to everything else.

“It’s just all come together well but when things are going well complacency sets in – but it won’t do here, I’ll make sure of that.”