Dean Hoyle is relaxed about tying up a deal with head coach David Wagner as planning begins for a second season in the Premier League.

Hoyle has a bond of trust with Wagner and says there’s nothing suspicious in the club’s failure to clinch a deal beyond the year he has left on his contract.

Hoyle said: “We just haven’t got round to sorting it. Seriously. We just trust each other and it will be done.

“David is a fantastic head coach and one I am very proud of. But he also knows that he loves this club.

“He loves the fans and feels the unity, and because we are so far behind the curve in infrastructure he also knows that there’s big projects to achieve here and he can be the one who brings it all together.”

After Sunday’s final game of the Premier League season – a Town celebration and a send-off for Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger after 22 years in charge – Hoyle admitted there were parallels between the respective managers.

“It was Arsene Wenger, who? David Wagner who? That’s what it was (when both were appointed).

“Arsenal took a bit of a gamble, probably less of a gamble than us, because Arsene had obviously made his mark in Japan, so there are parallels.

“Look at Arsene Wenger. After 22 years he leaves Arsenal a better place than when he first walks through the door and here David knows he’s got unity.

“He’s got me behind him and the trust, and he’s very good.”