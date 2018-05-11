Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Hoyle says Huddersfield Town fans have been a ‘game-changer’ in the way their fantastic support has helped the Terriers to survive their first season in the Premier League.

With safety secured with Wednesday night’s dramatic draw away at Chelsea, Dean has written an open letter to all Huddersfield Town supporters saying the team couldn’t have done it without their brilliant backing.

He said: “The atmosphere you’ve created up and down the country but particularly at the John Smith’s Stadium has been a real game-changer for the team and I cannot thank you enough.

“You’ve earned the respect and admiration of fans and pundits up and down the country for the colour and noise that you’ve brought to the Premier League.”

Dean added: “As chairman and as a fan I could not ask for any more from this group of players, staff and David Wagner.”

With Town entering the final three games against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal fearing the grim prospect of relegation if they lost all three the team turned in two battling performances to get draws at Manchester City and Chelsea which means Sunday's game against Arsenal can be one long celebration.

Arsenal come into the game without picking up a point away from home in the Premier League in 2018 and it will also mark Arsene Wegner’s 1,235th and final game in charge of the Gunners after 20 years as their manager and Dean says: “It’s right we honour him.”