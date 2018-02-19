Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town may have lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup but supporters have renewed belief in the club’s Premier League survival fight.

That’s because of the bright, positive performance of David Wagner’s side against United, who won 2-0 thanks to a brace of breakaway goals from Romelu Lukaku.

There was almost universal approval for Town’s approach to the fifth-round tie, with supporters now encouraging the Terriers to play in the same ‘front foot’ manner against West Brom in the league on Saturday.

Richard, in Kirkburton, explained: “Very good showing by Town without Mooy Hogg and Pritchard. Two breakaway goals was the difference.

“However, I was really impressed with Williams and him and Hogg as a team look solid.

“If Town play that well for the rest of the season we will have Premier League football at the John Smith’s Stadium next season.”

Andy Sharp, who travels up from Great Yarmouth, commented: “Very good performance and we dominated large parts of the game.

“Not bad considering we were missing Hogg, Mooy, Pritchard and Kachunga from our midfield.

“If Van La Parra wants his big move I don’t think anyone would have been impressed with him.”

Supporter John, from Mirfield, accused United of defensive tactics.

“Very good performance,” he said.

“Manchester parked the bus. Only fve shots to Towns 19.

“If Town attack every match the same way they will win a few and stay up. OK they may (will!) lose some but they can only win by attacking.

“They may as well as they are no good at defending against the top sides. Just look at the goals against for proof of that.”

Bill, from Emley, was beaming despite the result.

“Can’t remember being as happy after a defeat. Excellent performance,” he said.

“Let’s not go back to the old possession-based tactics. Keep having a go. It works even against the best teams.”

Andy, based in Almondbury, described it as a “great performance” and picked out on of Wagner’s midfielders for special praise.

“Williams had his best game for Town,” he said.

“If we play like the last two games, we stay up.

“West Bromwich, Swansea, Crystal Palace – not got a chance if we play like that.”

Money was the key for Ady, of Longwood.

“Good performance, the only difference was the hundreds of millions Man Utd have spent,” he said.

“The last few games show we have enough to survive in the Premier League. Well done Town.”

Geoff, from Fixby, agreed, saying: “Town played on the front foot and created good chances, but once again not clinical.

“The positive set-up over the past two games leaves us feeling very positive for retaining our Premier League status.”

Tony, up in Salendine Nook, concluded: “This performance bodes well for Town.

“The Premier League is the most important target for Town. We will stay up this season.”