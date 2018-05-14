Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has spoken about the special final-day send off he received at Huddersfield Town yesterday.

The boss is stepping down as Arsenal manager after 22 years in charge of the Gunners and will move on to pastures new after guiding the north London side to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cup victories in his impressive career.

Town gave the iconic manager a fitting send off at the John Smith's Stadium, giving him a guard of honour before the first whistle and presenting him with a commemorative shirt before kick off.

On his Town send off, English football's longest serving manager said: "I wanted to get a bit of oxygen, my last day, nice weather, people were nice, Huddersfield were happy, they gave me a nice present.

"Herbert Chapman came from here. For me to come here on the last day was a special meaning when you know the history of our club.

"Chapman smiled at me as he was on the photo just outside the dressing room."

On Wenger's last match in charge, his opposite number David Wagner said: "It was great we were able to show him all the honour and respect that we have. We were very happy to be a part of his special day"