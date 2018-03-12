Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Swansea City forward Jordan Ayew was correctly sent off by referee Michael Oliver in the Swans' clash with Huddersfield Town last weekend.

That's the opinion of former Premier League official and Sky Sports' refereeing expert Dermot Gallagher, who believes it was a clear red card for the Ghana international.

Ayew was dismissed after just 11 minutes on Saturday after catching Town captain Jonathan Hogg on the knee with a raised boot.

Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal and Town head coach David Wagner had differing opinions on the incident, with the visiting manager arguing that Hogg should also have been sent off if Ayew was dismissed.

Wagner disagreed with Carvalhal's assessment, suggesting the referee got the decision right, and Gallagher has sided with the Town coach.

In Sky Sports' 'ref watch', Gallagher wrote: "A clear red card for Ayew, whereas Hogg saves himself by moving his leg down at the final moment."

He added: "It could theoretically have been both off. But when you look at it, what happens is both go in high, but Hogg brings his foot down, his foot is low, it's a trailing leg planted and Ayew hits him on the knee."

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carvalhal also claimed that Florent Hadergjonaj could have been sent off for a challenge on South Korea international Ki Sung-Yeung in the second half, but Gallagher again disagreed with the Portuguese.

He wrote: "Hadergjonaj is saved by bringing down his leg late on before he makes contact."

He added: All I can think here is that the fact it's so low saved him.

"It would've been so so easy to say well look that one was that one, this is this one but it's not the same as putting your studs into someone's knee. It's caught him on the shin."